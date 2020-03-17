2007: Setting the Record Straight

“We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring and loving, then we’re fine,” the HouseSitter actress told Woman’s Day in 2007. “We both have independent finances, we’re both independently well-off. We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there and we didn’t have to get married to do that. I like waking up every day and seeing that he is there and knowing that I have a choice. There is really no reason to marry.”