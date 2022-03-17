2021: Milestone Birthday

The Banger Sisters actress toasted Russell’s 70th birthday in March 2021 with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride,” she wrote alongside a clip of the duo joking about not being married at the 1989 Oscars. “No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine❤️.”