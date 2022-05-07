Golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’ Relationship Timeline

2017

They confirmed their romance when they packed on the PDA after Koepka’s U.S. Open win in June 2017 and celebrated by heading to Vegas.

“It was obviously so much fun. I think a lot of people joke that if they’d win a big tournament or something like that, they say they’d go to Vegas. But Brooks actually did it,” she told the outlet. “We got on the private plane and the pilots were like, ‘You know, we’ve heard a lot of people say they’re going to Vegas. But you guys are the first ones we’ve flown to actually do it.’ It was a lot of fun. We brought the trophy as many places as we could. It was nice because Brooks wasn’t playing the next week, so we could celebrate properly. But most importantly, it was giving him the moment he deserved because he’s worked so hard for this. A lot of my friends out in LA came, and so we celebrated with his friends, too. So it was really, really special.”