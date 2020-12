Machine Gun Kelly Made Emo Cool Again

After ditching his signature rap sound, the artist born Colson Baker released the best pop-punk album in years, Tickets to My Downfall, in September. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker produced the entire record, which featured collaborations with Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear and Iann Dior as well as spoken interludes with MGK’s best friend, Pete Davidson, and girlfriend, Megan Fox.