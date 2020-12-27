Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paved Their Own Path

On their now-defunct Instagram account, Harry and Meghan revealed in January that they decided to divide their time between the U.K. and the U.S. in hopes of raising their son “with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter.” Later that month, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her grandson and his wife of their royal titles but assured fans that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family.”