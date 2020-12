‘The Bachelor’ Finally Cast Its 1st Black Male Lead

After 24 seasons without a Black Bachelor, the ABC franchise announced Matt James’ historic casting in June. “[I’m] honored [to be] in the position I’m in and have this opportunity to just represent what it’s going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories,” the real estate broker, whose journey begins in January 2021, said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!