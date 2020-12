TikTok Helped Make Quarantine More Bearable

Although the video-sharing app launched back in 2016, its popularity soared at the beginning of the pandemic as people began to look for something that would keep their minds off the sad and scary state of the world. In addition to trendy dance, cooking and prank videos, TikTok introduced the world to influencers like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae as well as up-and-coming rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion, SAINt JHN and Jack Harlow.