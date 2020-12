Zendaya and ‘Parasite’ Made History at Awards Shows

In September, Zendaya became the youngest-ever recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria. “This is pretty crazy,” the 24-year-old said while virtually accepting the trophy at home with her family. Her win came seven months after Oscars history was made when Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.