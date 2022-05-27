Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Kristin Chenoweth, Lorraine Bracco, More Stars React

David Chase

“This is a massive, unexpected shock,” the Sopranos creator told Deadline in a statement. “I have been an admirer of Ray’s work since I saw him in Something Wild, a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on The Many Saints of Newark. I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie.”