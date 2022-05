Ed Sheeran

“So very sad to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. I got to work with him on the ‘Bloodstream’ music video with Emil Nava, and got hung out with him at gigs,” the 31-year-old musician wrote via Instagram. “He was such a fun guy, so so sweet, and I loved being around him. Goodfellas will always be my favorite movie. Will raise a toast tonight for him xx.”