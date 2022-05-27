Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Kristin Chenoweth, Lorraine Bracco, More Stars React

Elizabeth Banks

“I had a special bond with Ray Liotta. We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away,” the 30 Rock alum, who directed Liotta in the upcoming film Cocaine Bear, wrote via Instagram. “I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray’s caliber puts trust in you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn’t follow me, that I couldn’t direct action because of that. Ray’s respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f–king anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace. My heart is with Karsten and Jacy today, his two favorite women.”