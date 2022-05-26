Jennifer Lopez

The 52-year-old actress mourned the loss of her former Shades of Blue costar in a series of social media messages. “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children,” she began via Twitter. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.”

Lopez recalled sharing some “intense moments” on set with Liotta after initially being “thrilled” to have him join the project. “We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon,” she concluded. “I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”