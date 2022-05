Josh Brolin

“My buddy. My friend. How so soon? Why? I’ll miss you. I will think about seeing you at Gold’s often, talking about what to do next, how to find something together,” the 54-year-old actor wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of his dear friend. “I always looked up to you — the work was always so good, but the man you were always stood out among the rest of them. Yes, I will miss you, pal. Until we meet again, wherever they say that is. ❤️❤️💔 #riprayliotta.”