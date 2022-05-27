Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Kristin Chenoweth, Lorraine Bracco, More Stars React

Michael Imperioli

Liotta played Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Imperioli’s Sopranos character Christopher Moltisanti, in 2021’s The Many Saints of Newark. The duo also appeared together in Goodfellas. “I was very young and very green when I got cast in Goodfellas. Needless to say, the stakes were very high for me,” Imperioli recalled via Instagram. “Ray was very kind and very gracious and treated me with respect at a very vulnerable moment in my career/life. Being kind and gracious and respectful to someone fearful and vulnerable … well, that’s what we call ‘class,’ my friends. I am proud to have shared the screen with Ray and I’m sorry he left us so soon.”