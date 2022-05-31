Sigourney Weaver

Weaver, who starred alongside the Hanna alum in the 2001 romantic comedy Heartbreakers, told People in May 2022 that “Ray’s lovesick gangster, Dean, is the real heartbreaker” in the film, noting that he “may not be known primarily for his comic chops” but the late actor “brought impeccable timing and wit to everything he did.”

“Loaded with charm and physical ease, Ray was a natural comedy and just a doll to work with. We had such a good time,” the Avatar star added. “A true original and a lovely guy, gone much too soon.”