Taron Egerton

The Black Bird star opened up via Instagram about what it was like playing Liotta’s son in the Apple TV series, revealing that the late actor “walked over to me and hugged me without saying a word” when they first met. Egerton noted that he looked to Liotta during the filming process, calling it a “profound experience” working alongside him.

“I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer. He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated,” he continued. “I will always be most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way.”

The British actor concluded: “When I first saw our show, I text[ed] him telling him that I felt his performance was beautiful and that I was very proud of our work. His response was: ‘You made it easy to love my son.’ Ray, the feeling was so, so mutual. I will miss you.”