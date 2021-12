Jessica Szohr

In addition to her relationship with Westwick, Szohr dated Aaron Rodgers — twice. After a brief relationship in 2011, Us broke the news in 2014 that they were giving it another go before things fizzled again. Szohr was subsequently linked to Scotty McKnight before she started to see hockey player Brad Richardson. The actress and the athlete welcomed daughter Bowie Ella Richardson in January 2021.