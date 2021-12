Kelly Rutherford

The GG mom was briefly married to Carlos Tarajano from 2001 to 2002. She wed Daniel Giersch in 2006 and welcomed two kids: Hermés and Helena. Following their split in 2008, the former couple were involved in a lengthy custody battle as they lived in different countries. Us broke the news of her romance with screenwriter Chiswell “Chum” Langhorne in September 2018.