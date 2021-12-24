Leighton Meester

Another on set romance, the actress who played Blair Waldorf was linked to guest star Sebastian Stan, who played Carter Baizen on several episodes of the CW series from 2007 to 2010. When asked about Meester’s steamy scenes with onscreen love interest Ed Westwick in 2009, Stan replied, “It’s work and everyone shares the same mentality when it comes to that. But we all laugh about it. The good part is I get to go home with her.”

While she was briefly linked to her Country Strong costar Garrett Hedlund in 2011, Us Weekly broke the news in 2014 that she had secretly married Adam Brody. The pair have appeared together on screen in multiple films, but fans are more fixated on the fact that they both appeared in iconic Josh Schwartz teen dramas, with Brody playing Seth Cohen for four seasons on The O.C. The couple share daughter Arlo (born in 2015) and a son — whose name they haven’t publicly announced — born in 2020.