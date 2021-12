Penn Badgley

When asked about his best and worst onscreen kisses on WWHL in 2015, the You star named Lively for his best (while they were dating) and his worst (when their characters got back together after their split).

Badgley dated Zoë Kravitz from 2011 to 2013 before exchanging vows with Domino Kirke in 2017. The duo welcomed son James in August 2020. The Easy A star is also the stepfather of Kirke’s son Cassius.