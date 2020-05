2. He Helped Start a Local Book Club in Venice, California

In September 2018, Hughes celebrated one year of the Venice Book Club, a “badass little community” he started with a close friend. Each month, a group of book lovers gets together to “read great lit, sip wine, and chat about the implications and impact of well-crafted words assembled on the pages of fiction and nonfiction alternating between male and female authors,” according to his Instagram.