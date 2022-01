Jesse Williams

Williams wed Aryn Drake-Lee in September 2012. The pair’s daughter, Sadie, arrived in December 2013, while their son, Maceo, was born in 2015. Williams and the real estate broker separated in April 2017, and following a lengthy court battle, they finalized their divorce in August 2020. Since calling it quits with Drake-Lee, the actor has been linked to Minka Kelly, sports anchor Taylor Rooks and actress Taylour Paige.