Patrick Dempsey

Dempsey was previously married to his manager Rochelle “Rocky” Parker from 1987 to 1994. He moved on with Jillian Dempsey (née Fink), tying the knot in July 1999. They welcomed daughter Talula in February 2002 and twin sons Sullivan and Darby in February 2007. Jillian filed for divorce in January 2015, but the couple reconciled later that year. She requested to have their divorce case dismissed in November 2016.