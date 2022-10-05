Chandra Wilson

“We’ve been very well-practiced over the seasons as to what happens when our characters move in and out of our show,” Wilson — who has starred as Miranda Bailey since season 1 — told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “It’s always about the life of this hospital and all of the personalities that come through — from our series regular characters to our guest characters, the medical event or events of the episode. If anything evolves it’s that, but the housing of it is the same.”

She added: “We still will always have the overall theme of Meredith Grey — her eyes, that experience, sort of that intern experience. Always. It’s always there and always peppered through, but in the midst of that is the life of the show that continues through each of the characters. And each time we bring on new personalities, our audience, they gravitate to that personality. They find somebody that they really [connect with].”