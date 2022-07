Jesse Williams

While on the red carpet for the 2022 Tony Awards, former Grey’s star Jesse Williams shared his thoughts on the future of the medical drama if Pompeo left the show before it officially ends. “I don’t know, it would be a different show,” the actor shared to Access Hollywood in June 2022. “ She’s the heart of that show. She’s Grey. So, unlikely. But again, I don’t work there anymore. So it doesn’t matter what I think.”