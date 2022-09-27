Kevin McKidd

In August 2022, the actor — who has portrayed Dr. Owen Hunt for 14 seasons — shared his thoughts on Pompeo taking a step back from her full-time role on the show.

“Ellen has been the captain of this ship all these years, and she’s about to start producing, so she needed to make room in her schedule for that,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop at the time. “The fact that she’s not leaving the show and is just gonna scale it back a bit—what I think is beautiful about it is that it shows her love for the show still.”