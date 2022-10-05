Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Have Said About the Show Continuing Without Ellen Pompeo

By
Sarah Drew
 David Buchan/Shutterstock
6
1 / 6
podcast

Sarah Drew

In September 2022, Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner for more than eight seasons alongside Pompeo, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about the news that Pompeo would only be in eight episodes of season 19.

“She’s been working so hard in this role for so long,” she told Us while promoting Lifetime’s Reindeer Games Homecoming movie. “It makes sense that she wants to take a breather and pursue some other things — and still keep her foot in the door. I think that’s great for [Pompeo]. I wish her the best.”

See Full Gallery