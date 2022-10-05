Sarah Drew

In September 2022, Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner for more than eight seasons alongside Pompeo, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about the news that Pompeo would only be in eight episodes of season 19.

“She’s been working so hard in this role for so long,” she told Us while promoting Lifetime’s Reindeer Games Homecoming movie. “It makes sense that she wants to take a breather and pursue some other things — and still keep her foot in the door. I think that’s great for [Pompeo]. I wish her the best.”