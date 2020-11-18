He’s a Founding Member of the Sway House

Johnson was one of six members in the creator collective’s house, which is owned by TikTok management agency, Talent X. However, Johnson revealed in July that he left Sway House to take on a leadership role at SwayGaming, a partnership between Talent X and esports organization ReKTGlobal. He told Business Insider at the time that he wanted to go “more into the entrepreneur-acting route” because he had “different goals” than the rest of the group.