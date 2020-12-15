December 2020

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer gushed about her fiancé during a December 2020 episode of Zane Lowe’s “At Home With Apple Music,” revealing “it’s hard not to like almost everything about Blake Shelton.” Stefani noted that the country crooner is her “best friend,” but that’s just part of her attraction to him. “We tell each other everything. I don’t want to do anything without him. He’s my homie,” she explained. “And he’s just a very generous, generous guy. He’s full of love and generosity. And like you said, he’s a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe, you could lean on him and trust him.”

The California native also opened up about Shelton being a true “artist” and revealed that he has “a lot of different sides to him. She noted: “His true love is just of nature and of just being at that ranch. And he loves animals and he knows every single name of every salamander and every tree and every bush and snake. He’s just always been the same. He’s the same guy no matter where he goes, you know what I’m saying? And there’s some things just so cool about that. And there’s just something great about someone that’s so genuine and then super talented, because then you watch him sing and you’re just like, ‘My God, your voice.’ He’s really good.”