January 2016

Here comes the bride? Stefani attended the Nashville wedding of Shelton's hair stylist Amanda Craig in January — and she even nabbed the bouquet. “Gwen and Blake were dancing most of the night,” an eyewitness told Us of the couple at the nuptials. “They were slow-dancing and kissing, as well as fast-dancing. The band was a Motown band, and they danced to songs like ‘Can’t Help Myself,’ ‘Get Ready’ and ‘My Girl.’”