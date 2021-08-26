July 2021

Daly, who officiated the couple’s wedding ceremony on July 3, shared some details about the big day during an episode of the Today show. “They’re an unlikely pair,” he explained. “They’re like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn’t seem to work, but it works. It’s comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

The TRL alum said he encouraged the duo to write their own vows and Shelton chose to present his in the form of a song. “Blake starts by saying, ‘Gwen’s always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs so I wrote a song,'” Daly recalled. “He wrote her a song, and he sings her song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her — ‘Reach the Star,’ I think it was called. And not a dry eye in the house. And that was really a highlight.”

A source told Us that Stefani’s father walked her down the aisle, adding that her sons were also part of the ceremony. “They were recognized as being a family of five,” the insider said. “Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”