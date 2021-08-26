July 2021

Shelton opened up about his “surprise” wedding song, which was written for Stefani on their special day, during an episode of the Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The HighwayCause. He noted that he planned to release the song at some point because of how much it means to him.

“I think it’s something I want to share because I’m really proud of it. To me, a marriage, a ceremony, is — you’re not keeping [it] private. When you get married to somebody, you’re announcing to the world, ‘Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows,’” he said. “That’s why we wear these rings. We’re together now.”