July 2022

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton captioned a wedding photo on their one-year anniversary. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

Stefani, meanwhile, shared footage from their ceremony via Instagram, writing, “1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton ❤️.”