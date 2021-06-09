June 2021

Shelton still gets excited when it comes to working with Stefani.

“I still have those moments when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super, like, emotional and personal and this, because we haven’t done that many, we’ve done four songs together, and I’m still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her,” Shelton said during an interview on Apple Music 1 in June 2021.

He even loves bringing Stefani out as a surprise guest at his concerts.

“And there’s been times where she comes out on stage, we’ll have a plan if she’s at one of my concerts and we always try to keep it on the down-low, and then we’ll start ‘Nobody But You’ or ‘Go Ahead And Break My Heart,’ and then I’ll be singing it,” Shelton explained. “And here I am dying from the time I stand on stage, walk out on stage, until that moment hits, because I know on that set list people are going to [flip] in their seats when Gwen Stefani walks out here. It’s like I’m a kid on Christmas morning.”