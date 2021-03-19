March 2021

Stefani appeared on DJ Khaled’s “The First One” podcast in March 2021, where she opened up about her relationship with Shelton and how he factors into her career, revealing that she bounces ideas off him, just like she used to do with her No Doubt bandmates.

“When you’re on your own [but used to collaborating] and writing with a bunch of different people, you kind of feel like you need someone to do that with,” she said during the podcast episode. “Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to, like, every song — which is a lot of songs — and just put our favorite stars by which ones. We definitely bounce off each other.”