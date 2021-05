May 2021

While fans eagerly wait for the musicians to tie the knot, Shelton gave away a major secret about the wedding reception, telling Jimmy Fallon in May 2021 that he and Stefani plan to have their first dance to “If You Leave” from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. “We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not, why not?” Shelton said at the time.