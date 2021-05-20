May 2021

During a special for the 10th anniversary of The Voice, the country star said one of the best bonuses he got out of his participation in the TV show was his future wife. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?'” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added that their relationship made filming the reality series more fun because she inspires his competitive instincts. “I love it when she’s here,” he said, noting that he “would have laughed you out of the room” if you told him “back in 1996” that the No Doubt frontwoman would become his girlfriend. “She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”