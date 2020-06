June 2018

Shelton was his significant other’s number one fan at the debut of her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas on June 27, holding her youngest son, Apollo, on his lap. “It was the sweetest thing ever,” an onlooker told Us. “[Blake] looked like a total father figure to him. He is so smitten with Apollo, and Apollo seemed just obsessed with him. They all seem very much like a family. … [Apollo] was taking some of his snacks and feeding Blake. It was adorable.”