October 2020

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” the country crooner gushed via Instagram in October 2020 after confirming his engagement to his fellow The Voice coach. Stefani posted a playful announcement of her own, writing via Instagram, “Yes please! 💍🙏🏻.” A source later confirmed to Us that Shelton proposed in Oklahoma days before the pair’s announcement.