October 2021

Shelton brought tissues for fellow coach Ariana Grande on the October 11 episode of The Voice. “I’ve been thinkin’ about you,” the country crooner told his colleague. “After this season you won’t ever need these again. You’ll get over it. You’ll become callous like us three.”

Grande appreciated the gesture and Kelly Clarkson and John Legend remarked that it was very kind. Shelton quipped that marriage has changed him. “Look, I’m married now. I’m soft,” he said. “I’m getting softer.”