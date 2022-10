October 2022

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani looked back on her “first public date” with her now-husband. “It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party and then we went out that night,” she recalled of the 2016 bash. “He never does red carpets, now that I know him. … That always melts me when I see [photos] because it’s, like, such a moment for me. A good one.”