September 2021

Two months after their wedding, a source told Us that the couple were settling happily into married life. “Their lives haven’t changed, but there is a permanence in knowing that they are married,” the insider explained. “Blake is thrilled to be married again. He is a simple guy that just wanted to marry Gwen. He isn’t the type to play the field or date. He knew Gwen was his soulmate and his friends know he is the happiest he has ever been.”

According to the source, the pair made a pact to never spend more than two weeks apart. “It was something Blake insisted on,” the insider added. “They also deal with problems as soon as they surface. Nothing lingers.”