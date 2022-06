Paltrow Said She and Pitt Were ‘A Very ‘90s Couple’

The Politician alum casually mentioned Pitt while commenting on an old photo of her during an April 2021 sit-down with Vogue for their “Life in Looks” series.

“I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt [at the time],” Paltrow said of the 1996 look. “He was so nice and we were a very ’90s couple. I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket is one of my favorite pieces. I’ve always dressed with jeans and a white T-shirt.”