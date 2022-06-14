They Broke Up Months Later

Only a few months after getting engaged, the seemingly perfect couple called it quits. In 2015, Paltrow blamed the breakup on her youth during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready. He was too good for me,” the Sliding Doors actress said at the time. “I honestly do think, I was too young and didn’t know what I was doing.”

Paltrow continued, “I mean I was 22 when we met and it’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make a decision when you’re 22 years old.”