April 2020

The Politician actress and the American Horror Story coproducer opened up about their relationship amid the coronavirus pandemic during a Q&A published on Goop in April 2020. “We’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters,” Paltrow told intimacy guru Michaela Boehm. While some couples were struggling with “feeling sexual” and added stress amid the health crisis, Falchuk said his wife has been doing “great.”