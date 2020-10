August 2019

Paltrow finally revealed that the couple moved in together nearly one year after tying the knot. “Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” she told InStyle. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”