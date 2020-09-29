January 2020

The Goop founder revealed how moving in with her husband, after spending the first year of marriage in different homes, changed their dynamic. “So our sex life is over,” she jokingly told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”