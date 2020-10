March 2020

Paltrow wished her husband a happy 49th birthday in March 2020 via Instagram, calling him “a man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience.” The actress continued: “I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”