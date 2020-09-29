September 2020

Falchuk paid tribute to his wife on her 48th birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram of Paltrow chilling with her feet up on a sofa.

“This bada– is 48 today,” he wrote. “She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a–hole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you. PS – if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”