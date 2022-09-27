Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2021

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things — that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy — but also always has time for you,” the TV producer wrote via Instagram in honor of Paltrow’s 49th birthday. “But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts. A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain or they gossip, or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it’s helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you’re usually just acting for yourself.”

Falchuk gushed over his wife, saying she “notices and acts” on a daily basis. “She may notice you need a hug and give you an outstanding one. She may notice that you’re hungry and make you a delicious egg sandwich. She may notice you love the Red Sox, and she will live and die with them even if she doesn’t understand what the hell is going on in the game,” he continued. “She may notice that you’re tired all the time and she will get you the right doctor to balance your hormones or create a little chewy square to help you sleep or wake up or teach you to meditate. She may notice that people still get weird about the word vagina, and she will do something so that, for a few days at least, everyone is saying that word.”

The Pose writer praised the actress for realizing when “women are feeling funny about their bodies” and figuring out a way to talk about it with her Goop platform.

“She may notice that there is injustice. That there are people who abuse others, and she will take a stand for the victims, even if it’s scary. Even if she was a victim, too. She will notice that birthdays matter and so she will always show up to your party with a great gift. She will notice that you worked hard on something, and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned,” he concluded. “She will also notice if you are driving like an asshole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday. ❤️.”